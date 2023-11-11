Top track

Kinks of the Heart

Årabrot

Boston Music Room
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Kinks of the Heart
About

Rock’n’roll was long dead before Johnny Rotten picked up a microphone. And a long time buried by the time Oasis chose to molest its putrid carcass. But the spirit of whence it came still lives on in the blood of those who know its true meaning, symbols and Read more

Presented by Heathens To Murgatroyd.

Lineup

Karin Park, Jaye Jayle, Årabrot

Venue

Boston Music Room

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

