Top track

Glide

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

E KOMO MAI FESTIVAL: Honolulu, Hawaii

Queen Kapiolani Hotel
10 Nov - 12 Nov
GigsHonolulu
From $168.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Glide
Got a code?

About

Celebrate dance music with our global Ohana in one of the most beautiful places on earth "The Gathering Place" of Oahu, Hawaii ~ Aloha! COME PLAY IN PARADISE... Join us for three days and nights of underground dance music in Waikiki and Honolulu i*** Read more

Presented by Halcyon.

Lineup

2
Kevin Knapp, Mikey Lion, Spencer Brown and 2 more

Venue

Queen Kapiolani Hotel

150 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.