The Lizards: Phish Tribute Band

Ember Music Hall
Fri, 3 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsRichmond
From $20.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE LIZARDS: PHISH TRIBUTE
Ember Music Hall | Doors Open at 6:30pm | Band goes live at 7:30pm

IT ALL STARTED WHEN....

The Lizards made their debut in November of 2013, playing sold out shows and festivals to hundreds of fans. The band’s main goal i Read more

Presented by Ember Music Hall

Lineup

The Lizards

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

