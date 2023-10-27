DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Ed Banger honcho responsible for unearthing the likes of Daft Punk & Justice, Pedro Winter, joins the Steel City Dance Discs man-of-the-moment LB aka Labat for a full throttle French Electro throwdown.
**
💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY
💞 PAI
