Pedro 'Busy P' Winter & LB aka LABAT

Night Tales
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.50

About

The Ed Banger honcho responsible for unearthing the likes of Daft Punk & Justice, Pedro Winter, joins the Steel City Dance Discs man-of-the-moment LB aka Labat for a full throttle French Electro throwdown.

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY

Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

LB aka Labat, Pedro Winter, Busy P

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

