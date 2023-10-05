Top track

Andy Irvine & Davy Spillane - Illyrian Dawn

Andy Irvine

Lewes Con Club
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Andy Irvine is one of the great Irish singers, his voice one of a handful of truly great ones that gets to the very soul of Ireland. He has been hailed as "a tradition in himself." Musician, singer and songwriter, Andy has maintained his highly individual Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Andy Irvine

Venue

Lewes Con Club

139 High St, Lewes BN7 1XS, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

