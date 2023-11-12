Top track

The Bled - We Are the Industry

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Bled - 20th Anniversary - Pass The Flask w/ Negative Blast

Le Poisson Rouge
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$38.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Bled - We Are the Industry
Got a code?

About

The Bled - 20th Anniversary - Pass The Flask w/ Negative Blast - Live at LPR on Sunday, November 12th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (all ages)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our newsletter at h Read more

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Bled, Negative Blast

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.