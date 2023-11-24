Top track

Friendly Fires - 15 Years of ‘Friendly Fires’

O2 Victoria Warehouse
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsManchester
£29.10

SJM Concerts Presents 15th Anniversary of Friendly Fires The Album

Friendly Fires have announced a very special UK tour to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the release of their seminal debut ‘Friendly Fires’, as well as reissues of the album and ‘Pari Read more

Porij, Friendly Fires

O2 Victoria Warehouse

Trafford Wharf Rd, Stretford, Manchester M17 1AB
Doors open6:30 pm

