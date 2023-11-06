DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jalen Ngonda

The Exchange
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£15.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

14+. U 18s to be accompanied.

Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Jalen Ngonda

Venue

The Exchange

72-73 Old Market St, Bristol BS2 0EJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

