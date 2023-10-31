Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Laura Misch

B72
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsWien
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an All Ages event

Presented by Goodlive Artists Austria GmbH.

Lineup

Laura Misch

Venue

B72

Hernalser Gürtel 72, 1080 Wien, Austria
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends11:30 pm

