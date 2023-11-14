Top track

Penguin Cafe

Union Chapel
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an all ages event. Under 16s to be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Penguin Cafe

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

