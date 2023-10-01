DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ari Abdul

La Boule Noire
Sun, 1 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Super! présente Ari Abdul en concert le 1e octobre 2023 à La Boule Noire

19:30 : DOORS

20:00 : DEADBEAT GIRL

21:00 : ARI ABDUL

Tout public

Présenté par Super!

Lineup

Ari Abdul

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

