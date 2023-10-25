DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Stoicism is a philosophy that dates back to the third century BC. It was practised and influenced by the likes of Marcus Aurelius, Seneca & Epictetus. In modern times it has been the basis for powerful movements like CBT and mindfulness. This talk will pro
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.