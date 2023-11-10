Top track

Drive Slow

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Nix Northwest

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Drive Slow
Got a code?

Event information

Nix Northwest @ Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

This is a 16+ event

Presented by Futuresound & Super Friendz

Lineup

Nix Northwest

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs