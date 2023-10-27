Top track

JMSN + Sam Austins

Russell Industrial Center
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJDetroit
$35.49

About

Hailing from Detroit, Michigan – JMSN (pronounced ‘Jameson’) has emerged on the international stage as one of the music industry’s most sought-after performers and producers. JMSN has built a reputation for himself through his unforgettable live performanc Read more

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

JMSN, Sam Austins

Venue

Russell Industrial Center

1600 Clay St, Detroit, MI 48211, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

