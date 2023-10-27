DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wreckless Eric plays a rare London show !
As Wreckless Eric he needs little introduction — he wrote and recorded the classic Whole Wide World and had a hit with it back in 1977. Since then it's been a hit for countless other artists including The Monkees,
