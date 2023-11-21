Top track

Retrospect - Single Version

Got a code?

Vistas + Robbing Millions + Omega Violet

Supersonic
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pour info, cette soirée plaira forcément aux fans de Wallows, Inhaler & Sports Team :)

VISTAS
(Indie rock - Édimbourg, UK)
ROBBING MILLIONS
(Synth pop - Bruxelles, BEL)
OMEGA VIOLET

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui v Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Robbing Millions, Vistas

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

