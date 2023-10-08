Top track

Your Ghost

An Evening With Kristin Hersh

Norwich Arts Centre
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Your Ghost
About

“A fearless rock innovator” New York Times

Kristin Hersh’s new album ‘Clear Pond Road’ is a cinematic road trip; a series of

personal vignettes from a fiercely independent auteur, sitting plush with layers

of all-consuming strings and mellotron.

Presented by Everything Is Fine + New Cross Live.
Lineup

Kristin Hersh

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

