Lewsberg w/ CB Radio Gorgeous, Daundry

Sleeping Village
Mon, 9 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$13 ADV | $15 DOS + Fees | 21+

Lewsberg from Rotterdam are a four-piece rock group, named after writer and fellow Rotterdammer Robert Loesberg, famous for his dangerous novel Enige Defecten from 1974. This is one of the band’s main sources of inspiration: Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

