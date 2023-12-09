Top track

GENTS - trust

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gents + G H Francis

Supersonic Records
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

GENTS - trust
Got a code?

About

Depuis leur premier EP "Embrace the Future" (2015), le duo de Copenhague GENTS, mené par le crooner Niels Fejrskov Juhl, a gagné des fans dans le monde entier.

Accompagnés de Theis Vesterløkke, passionné de soft-synthés, les deux autoproclamés amateurs de Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Gents

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.