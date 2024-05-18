DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Embassa't 2024

Amfiteatre del Parc Catalunya
17 May - 18 May 2024
GigsSabadell
€45
L'Embassa't, festival de música independent del Vallès, se celebra anualment des del 2009 a Sabadell i s'ha establert en els últims anys com un punt de trobada imprescindible per els amants del pop-rock, música urbana i electrònica en directe.

Els menors Read more

Organizat per Associació Juvenil Sabadell Sona Jove
Venue

Amfiteatre del Parc Catalunya

Carrer Prat de la Riba, 104, 08206 Sabadell, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

