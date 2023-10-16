DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An unstoppable force in new rock, 2023 has seen Those Damn Crows fly to dizzying new heights. Triumphantly headlining a sold-out Swansea Arena the day after achieving a #3 spot in the UK Top 40 Album chart with their latest album 'Inhale/Exhale' was a fitt
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.