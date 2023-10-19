Top track

Listening to My Head

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cherym + Hunny Buzz + Telgate

Rough Trade Bristol
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Listening to My Head
Got a code?

About

Hey it’s CHERYM!!!!!!!! Serving up a zingy, fearless new recipe for pop rock, CHERYM are a three - piece band of muckers from Derry with some seriously infectious, songwriting credentials. Taking influence from Charly Bliss, Bikini Kill, Sløtface, PUP and Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Telgate, Hunny Buzz, Cherym

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.