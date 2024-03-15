Top track

María José Llergo - El Hombre de las Mil Lunas

María José Llergo

Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
$38.94

María José Llergo - Presented by World Music Institute - Live at LPR on Friday, March 15th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (18+)

Presented by World Music Institute
No Covid-19 entry requirements

María José Llergo

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

