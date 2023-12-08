Top track

The Rural Alberta Advantage + Zoon

Le Hasard Ludique
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
€14.59

Rendez-vous le 08 décembre 2023 pour le concert exceptionnel de The Rural Alberta Advantage au Hasard Ludique.

Avec les changements sismiques qui se sont produits dans le monde au cours des deux dernières années, The Rural Alberta Advantage (The RAA) s'es...

Présenté par Super!

Lineup

The Rural Alberta Advantage, Zoon

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open 8:00 pm

