The Strangers

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Strangers est la rencontre entre General Elektriks et deux rappeurs exceptionnels: le français Leeroy (Saïan Supa Crew) et l’américain Lateef The Truthspeaker (Blackalicious, Fatboy Slim).

Un hip hop de haute voltige avec un fort ascendant funk qui pr

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

