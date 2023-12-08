DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cats

Teatro Colosseo
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:30 pm
TheatreTorino
From €34.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Un’irresistibile colonia di gatti umanizzati che cantano e ballano sulle rovine della Città Eterna in una magica atmosfera scandita da fantasia, dramma, romanticismo e grande musica: dopo il grande successo con numeri record della scorsa Stagione, “CATS”, Read more

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

