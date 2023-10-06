Top track

Organ Tapes + Marçal Xirau

Sala Taro
Fri, 6 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€15.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Organ Tapes + Marçal Xirau en Barcelona pececillos

para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI)

organizado por @cero.en.conducta

Lineup

Organ Tapes

Venue

Sala Taro

Carrer de Rossend Arús, 9, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

