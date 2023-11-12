DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pale Blue Eyes

The Foundry
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSheffield
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pale Blue Eyes @ Foundry

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Futuresound X Somewhere

Lineup

Pale Blue Eyes

Venue

The Foundry

Foundry, Sheffield Students' Union, Western Bank, S10 2TG
Doors open7:30 pm
1300 capacity

