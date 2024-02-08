DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marie Dahlstrom

Village Underground
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Marie Dahlstrom live at Village Underground.

This is a 16+ event. Each under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult (1:1 ratio). Every customer may be requested to provide a valid ID upon entry, this is to ensure customer safety and ensure our lega...

Presented by DHP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marie Dahlstrøm

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

