Bob Vylan

Boiler Shop
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Action!

Lineup

Kid Bookie, Panic Shack, Bob Vylan

Venue

Boiler Shop

20 South Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 3PE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
1000 capacity

