Mon Cheri Ibiza #19

Eden Ibiza
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:45 pm
PartyIbiza
€39.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SATURDAY NIGHTS IN IBIZA JUST GOT BETTER!

Mon Cheri Ibiza, the biggest HipHop, RnB & Urban club night in Ibiza is back on the White Isle every Saturday from May 27th to September 30th 2023 at superclub Eden Ibiza.

Join us and experience, the sexiest cl

Presented by BennyBoy Events.

Venue

Eden Ibiza

Carrer Salvador Espriu, s/n, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Illes Balears, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

