Holy Wave - Bog Song

Holy Wave + Floral Image

MOTH Club
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Holy Wave - Bog Song
About

Holy Wave's new album 'Five of Cups; is an acknowledgement of hardship and a reminder to embrace the joys available to us. And like early '70s Pink Floyd, Holy Wave have figured out how to conjure a sense of profound exhilaration out of pathos, filtering d...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Holy Wave, Floral Image

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

