Fred Wesley & The New JB’s

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£27.50
About

“It’s well-known in rap and hip-hop circles that, along with (James) Brown and (George) Clinton, Wesley is one of the most sampled musicians in the world today.” - Timothy White, Billboard.

After a roadblock sell-out show in May, Fred Wesley and James Bro

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Fred Wesley

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

