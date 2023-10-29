DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

China Crisis

Islington Assembly Hall
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £40.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Celebrating Working With Fire and Steel at 40

Join China Crisis in celebrating the 40th Anniversary of their breakthrough album Working With Fire and Steel as they perform the album for you live in its entirety, featuring songs such as the hits “Wishful T Read more

Presented by RLN Music.

Lineup

China Crisis

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

