Top track

Tim Maia - Que Beleza

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Universe of Tim Maia

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tim Maia - Que Beleza
Got a code?

About

For its first show of 2023, we are bringing back our massive tribute to the legendary Brazilian musician. The 10-piece band will perform favourites like O Caminho do Bem, Que Beleza, and E Necessario, as well as the finest of his back catalogue from an ext Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Tim Maia

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.