Baloji

La Gaité Lyrique
Fri, 22 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€33

About

Après son dernier album 137 avenue Kaniama, BALOJI est de retour avec AUGURE, une oeuvre magistrale qui se décline sous plusieurs aspects : « AUGURE », son premier long métrage comme réalisateur, présenté en sélection officielle au festival de Cannes 2023...

Tout public
Présenté par 3C.
Lineup

Baloji

Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

