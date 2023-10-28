Top track

Bo & Wing

Weapons Of Pleasure w/ Maya Jane Coles

501 Open Air
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyEl Paso
From $36.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Help us welcome one of house music’s most beloved and sought after artists, Maya Jane Coles

Open air event

Space is limited

VIP tickets will be available

Bottle service also available (dm for details)

18+ welcome

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Weapons of Pleasure.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Maya Jane Coles

Venue

501 Open Air

501 Texas Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79901, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

