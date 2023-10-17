DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“All hail my dog,” That’s the surreal mantra that animates Do Nothing on their debut album, Snake Sideways. On the long-awaited release, frontman Chris Bailey finds frustration and fear closing in on him with deadlines creeping closer and little to show fo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.