Bwthyn Fy Nain / Tŷ Bach Twt

Cerys Hafana

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
£15.95

As part of its Future Folk series, Kings Place welcomes Cerys Hafana, a composer and multi-instrumentalist who mangles, mutates, and transforms traditional music.

Hafana explores the creative possibilities and unique qualities of the triple harp, and is a Read more

Cerys Hafana

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

