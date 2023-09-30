Top track

Infinity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Virus 25: part 1 with Trendkill Records

The Steel Yard
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Infinity
Got a code?

About

Virus 25 The Season launches with a monumental event with some legendary names and some of our favourite up & comers in the scene.

A personal favourite of Optical's, Grooverider jumps on board to do a special Protoype set, a pioneering label from the earl Read more

Presented by Undivide Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

7
Ed Rush & Optical, Grooverider, Kemal and 7 more

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.