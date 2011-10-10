Top track

Hypernuit

Bertrand Belin : Tambour Vision

L'Avant-Seine / Théâtre de Colombes
10 Oct - 11 Oct
GigsParis
About

Le dandy pop-rock explore les émotions universelles et l’ivresse des sens dans un concert en forme d’ode amplifiée à la liberté. Accompagné de son complice Thibault Frisoni et de quatre musiciens hors pair, l’auteur-interprète décline son dernier album, "T Read more

Présenté par L'Avant Seine / Théâtre de Colombes.

Lineup

Bertrand Belin

Venue

L'Avant-Seine / Théâtre de Colombes

88 Rue Saint-Denis, 92700 Colombes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

