Hannah Juanita & Mose Wilson

Elkton Music Hall
Thu, 28 Sept, 8:00 pm
About

Hannah Juanita left her home state of Tennessee in her early twenties to ramble the world, trying new things and gathering stories. Eventually, at 30, she found herself living in a Hostess step-van-turned- cabin on the side of a mountain in Washington, in Read more

Presented by Elkton Music Hall.

Lineup

Mose Wilson, Hannah Juanita

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

