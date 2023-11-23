Top track

DUB FX

O2 Institute2 Birmingham
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dub FX at O2 Institute2 Birmingham.

14+ (Under 16 to be accompanied by an adult over 18 at all times)

Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Dub FX

Venue

O2 Institute2 Birmingham

78 Digbeth High Street, Digbeth, B5 6DY, Birmingham
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

