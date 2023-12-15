Top track

Silly Boy Blue

Le Marché Gare
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€24.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Fight
Cette année, Silly Boy Blue est de retour avec Eternal Lover, son deuxième album. Il fait suite à Breakup Songs, un premier album paru en 2021 et suivi d’une tournée de plus de 40 dates, une Gaîté Lyrique complète, une nomination aux Victoires de la Musiqu Read more

Présenté par LE BAZAR

Silly Boy Blue

Le Marché Gare

4-6, Place Hubert Mounier, Lyon, 69002
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

