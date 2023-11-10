Top track

Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood - Ashufak Shay (feat. Rashid Al Najjar)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dudu Tassa + Jonny Greenwood present 'Jarak Qaribak'

Hackney Church
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £31.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood - Ashufak Shay (feat. Rashid Al Najjar)
Got a code?

About

Dudu Tassa + Jonny Greenwood present 'Jarak Qaribak'

Presented By Pitchfork Festival London

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

Celebrated Israeli singer, musician and producer Dudu Tassa teams up with award-winning compos Read more

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.

Lineup

Jonny Greenwood, Dudu Tassa

Venue

Hackney Church

Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 0PD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.