DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carsick

The Louisiana
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Carsick + special guests

CARSICK are a band formed over pints in a small English pub in late 2021. Stylistically, they take influence from a range of different artists and genres – from indie rock to post-punk to hip- hop with electronic elements– but the Read more

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Carsick

Venue

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.