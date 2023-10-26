Top track

Off Grid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Holiday Ghosts

Exeter Cavern
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsExeter
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Off Grid
Got a code?

Event information

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Holiday Ghosts

Venue

Exeter Cavern

83 Queen St, Exeter EX4, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.