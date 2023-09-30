Top track

Kekra - J'arrête

Kekra

Rockstore
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsMontpellier
€26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

‘Trop validé pour les valider’. Au fil du temps, Kekra a réussi à affirmer avec rage et brio une identité singulière navigant entre les styles et les influences. Toujours masqué, le rappeur originaire de Courbevoie insuffle depuis son apparition en 2015 un Read more

Présenté par Based MTP Productions.

Lineup

Kekra

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

