Westerman + Alberto Moscone

Covo Club
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€12.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Il cantautore inglese di stanza in Grecia presenterà per la prima volta le canzoni del nuovo meraviglioso disco "An Inbuilt Fault", in uscita il 5 maggio e concepito nell'inverno 2020-21 proprio in Italia, durante il lockdown. Un disco viscerale, potente,...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Westerman

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

