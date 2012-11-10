DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MIRA Festival 2023

Fira Montjuïc
10 Nov - 12 Nov
GigsBarcelona
From €66.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MIRA es un evento internacional de música y artes digitales que programa conciertos audiovisuales, instalaciones, experiencias fulldome 360º, performances, dj sets y conferencias sobre innovación digital y tecnológica en Barcelona.

Evento +18

Organizado por MIRA Associació Cultural.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

23
Aïsha Devi, Crystallmess, Evian Christ and 23 more

Venue

Fira Montjuïc

Av. de Rius i Taulet, 12, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.